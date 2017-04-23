"Sunday Morning" full episode 4/23

April 23, 2017, 9:00 AM | Our broadcast features include: Erin Moriarty's story on what is jeopardized when communities lose federal support for the arts; Lee Cowan visits, and listens at, some of nature's quietest places; Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, author of "Option B," talks with Norah O'Donnell about overcoming grief; Serena Altschul looks back at a teen classic, S.E. Hinton's "The Outsiders," on its 50th anniversary; Lesley Stahl profiles HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins; and Conor Knighton visits some Blockbuster video stores still open for business, in the far north of Alaska. Hosted by Jane Pauley.