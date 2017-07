July 27, 2017, 7:32 AM | The State Department is warning travelers to consume alcohol in moderation and get medical help if they feel sick while staying at resorts in Mexico after multiple reports of blackouts from possibly tainted alcohol have occurred in recent months. More than 1.4 million gallons of tainted alcohol has been seized from Mexico since 2010, with some of it said to contain pure industrial ethanol. David Begnaud reports.