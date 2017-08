August 5, 2017, 10:26 AM | Comedian Scott Aukerman has written for the Grammys and Oscars, starred in his own TV show and helped create a podcasting empire. He also co-created the popular online series "Between Two Ferns" with host Zach Galifianakis and last month celebrated the 500th episode of the completely-improvised show "Comedy Bang! Bang!" Jamie Wax reports.