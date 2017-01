January 27, 2017, 9:51 PM | Susto first broke through in 2014 with their self-titled debut album. Since then, the Charleston-based group has toured with Band of Horses, and are currently out with the Lumineers. Earlier this month, the band released a new full-length studio album called "& I'm Fine Today." Making their national TV debut on "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Susto performs "Waves."