January 13, 2017, 8:30 AM | Carry Ann Hearst and Michael Trent of the Shovels & Rope met back in 2003. A few years later, they began a collaboration in music and in life -- they began performing together and got married. In 2011, their band was born. Last year, they released "Little Seeds," their third full-length studio album. For Saturday Sessions, South Carolina duo performs "Invisible Man" on "CBS This Morning: Saturday."