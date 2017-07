July 8, 2017, 8:52 AM | Soul singer-songwriter Michael Kiwanuka broke out opening for Adele in 2011. A year later, the London native released his debut album, "Home Again." His second album, "Love & Hate," earned rave reviews and hit No. 1 on the British charts last year. Kiwanuka performs "Love & Hate," the title track from his current album.