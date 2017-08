August 4, 2017, 8:10 PM | The group London Grammar first met up in 2009. They hit it big five years later with their debut album, "If You Wait," which shot to the top of the U.K. charts and sold over two million copies. Earlier this summer, they released their critically-acclaimed sophomore album, "Truth Is a Beautiful Thing," which hit No. 1 in Britain and is quickly gaining a following in the U.S.