August 12, 2017, 8:53 AM | Rolling Stone says Jade Jackson is an up-and-coming artist you need to know. Jackson grew up in the small town of Santa Margarita, California, in a house free of television and computers. Her father's record collection provided entertainment - and inspiration. At 13, she began writing and performing songs and after college formed a band. Her debut album "Gilded" was produced by Mike Ness of the punk band Social Distortion.