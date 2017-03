March 11, 2017, 8:45 AM | After leaving the Bronx for New Orleans at age 17, front woman Alynda Segarra learned how to busk on the streets, met her band mates, and in 2008 completed her first album. This week she released her sixth studio effort, "Navigator," an album that explores her Puerto Rican heritage. Hurray for the Riff Raff performs "Rican Beach" from the album.