June 17, 2017, 8:45 AM | Formed in Seattle in 2006, Fleet Foxes experienced worldwide success after two impressive albums, years of touring, and even an appearance on "Saturday Night Live." But they took a break in 2012 and are now back with one of the most anticipated albums of the year, "Crack-Up." In a special performance for Saturday Sessions, Fleet Foxes sing "Third of May" from Electric Lady Studios in New York.