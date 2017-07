July 17, 2017, 8:42 AM | Def Jam Records is the label behind artists like LL Cool J, The Beastie Boys and Jay Z. Througout his career, Simmons has also served as a philanthropist for the arts. Now, he's executive producer of the new documentary "Romeo is Bleeding," which follows Donté Clark, who uses spoken word poetry to share his experiences. He joins "CBS This Morning' to discuss more.