June 4, 2017, 10:14 AM | The former member of the rock group Pink Floyd kicked off his latest solo tour this week. The "Us + Them Tour" is as spectacular and technically challenging as his previous concerts - and it may be the 73-year-old musician's last lap. Roger Waters talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his history with Pink Floyd, going solo, the value of protest music, and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?"