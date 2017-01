January 5, 2017, 8:40 AM | Actress Rita Moreno is part of a small, elite group of performers who've won all four prestigious entertainment awards: an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. Now she stars in the Netflix remake of Norman Lear's "One Day at a Time." Moreno joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show, and her relationships with Elvis Presley and Marlon Brando. She also sings happy birthday to Charlie Rose.