August 7, 2017, 11:00 PM | Over the past decade, Iceland has virtually eliminated new cases of Down syndrome through widespread use of genetic testing. But some are troubled by a society that can "pick and choose" which children get born. Elaine Quijano went to Iceland to look at the impact for "CBSN: On Assignment." The full report airs Monday, August 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and our streaming network, CBSN.