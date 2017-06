June 4, 2017, 9:32 AM | When last we left off with Nora Helmer in Henrik Ibsen's landmark 1879 drama, "A Doll's House," she had had an awakening - and exited her marriage and family with the slam of a door. Now she's back, in the Tony-nominated "A Doll's House, Part 2." Mo Rocca talks with playwright Lucas Hnath and the cast (including Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper and Jayne Houdyshell) about this continuation of the story of a woman awakened, and the mess she left behind in her journey toward self-discovery.