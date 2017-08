August 10, 2017, 8:40 AM | Kesha's debut single "TiK ToK" topped the charts almost eight years ago, becoming a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. But her journey toward success came with several physical and emotional struggles. In this installment of our series, "Note to Self," the singer-songwriter writes a letter to her 18-year-old self with advice on how to overcome those challenges.