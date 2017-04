April 30, 2017, 9:36 AM | Neil deGrasse Tyson was awed when he visited the Hayden Planetarium in New York City for the first time at the age of nine; since 1996, he's run the place. The rock-star astrophysicist, who has 7.2 million Twitter followers, can fill a theater with people eager to hear him talk science. And his latest book, "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry," offers a shortcut to scientific literacy - a goal Tyson also pursues in his radio and TV series, "Star Talk." Martha Teichner reports.