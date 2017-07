July 11, 2017, 8:15 AM | There's new evidence that coffee can lead to a longer life, with two studies from the U.S. and Europe showing similar results. The American study found people who drink one cup of coffee a day have a 12 percent lower risk of dying. Those who have two or three cups have an 18 percent lower risk. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the findings.