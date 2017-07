July 17, 2017, 7:16 AM | With unrivaled longevity, actor Martin Landau, who died Saturday at age 89, exercised a dynamic range of roles in both drama and comedy, from the Alfred Hitchcock's classic "North by Northwest" and Woody Allen's "Crimes and Misdemeanors," to the TV series "Mission: Impossible." He won an Academy Award for his portrayal of horror star Bela Lugosi in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood." Charlie Rose looks back on a remarkable career.