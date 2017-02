February 5, 2017, 10:27 AM | There was a time when the one thing you could count on from theatrical pop diva Lady Gaga was outrageousness. And she is promising a "fantastic" Super Bowl halftime show tonight. But her most recent album, the No. 1 hit, "Joanne," presented a toned-down diva. She talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about entering a new era. (An earlier version of this story was broadcast on November 27, 2016.)