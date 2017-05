May 16, 2017, 8:32 AM | Nearly 50 years ago, Jann Wenner co-founded a small music publication in San Francisco called Rolling Stone. The magazine has now published more than 1,200 issues, covering and shaping music, politics and pop culture. Co-founder Jann Wenner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the magazine's golden anniversary and new book, "50 Years of Rolling Stone."