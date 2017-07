July 9, 2017, 9:31 AM | The singer-songwriter-producer, former lead guitarist of Fun, and the heart of the indie pop group Bleachers, has collaborated with some of the biggest artists of the day. Tracy Smith talks with Jack Antonoff, who has turned personal heartache into something close to joy. Smith also talks with writer-actress Lena Dunham, Antonoff's girlfriend, who directed the music video for "Don't Take the Money," from the new Bleachers album, "Gone Now."