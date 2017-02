February 11, 2017, 8:11 AM | In a world of media overload, what determines which music or TV shows --even political candidates -- will rise above the din to become the thing everyone talks about? Author Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his new book, "The Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction," which explores how things move from obscurity to obsession.