May 18, 2017, 7:42 AM | The latest "Pirates of the Caribbean" premieres in Hollywood Thursday amid reported threats from hackers who claim they stole the film. While the latest in the Disney franchise does not hit theaters nationwide until later this month, the thieves are allegedly threatening to post it online, unless they're paid a ransom. The threat comes during an increase in pirated movies and other Hollywood cybercrimes. Mireya Villarreal reports.