January 1, 2017, 8:00 AM | Debbie Reynolds, the Hollywood girl-next-door, became a star virtually overnight with the success of "Singin' in the Rain." Not even suffering bad marriages and going broke could keep the actress-singer-dancer down. Correspondent Bill Lagattuta talked with Reynolds, and with her daughter, Carrie Fisher, about a life that could only have been written for the movies. Originally broadcast December 29, 1994 on "Eye to Eye with Connie Chung."