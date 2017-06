June 9, 2017, 8:40 AM | Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and singer Christine McVie are joining forces for their first duet album. The record, out Friday, is called "Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie." The band's 1970s hit "Don't Stop" topped the charts for 31 straight weeks but the band has always been known as a bit of a musical soap opera. Anthony Mason reports.