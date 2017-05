May 26, 2017, 7:01 AM | Republican Greg Gianforte wins Montana's special House election, one day after being charged for assaulting a reporter. Also, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is under FBI scrutiny as the Russia investigation reaches into the White House. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.