August 9, 2017, 7:00 AM | North Korea threatens to attack the American territory of Guam after President Trump says the regime could face "fire and fury like the world has never seen." Also, a manhunt is underway in France for a driver who rammed a car into a group of soldiers. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds. Get the Eye Opener delivered straight to your inbox.