August 1, 2017, 7:01 AM | The new White House chief of staff, retired Gen. John Kelly, suddenly forces out the new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. Also, a report claims President Trump crafted his son's first inaccurate statement about his meeting with a Russian lawyer. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.