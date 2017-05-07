"Elementary" star Lucy Liu

May 7, 2017, 9:31 AM | For "Elementary," CBS' take on Sherlock Holmes, Watson is a woman, played by Lucy Liu, and she's not the dutiful notetaker Watson has been in other Holmesian incarnations. It's been a definite change from the rock-'em-sock-'em roles she's played in films like "Payback," "Charlie's Angels" and "Kill Bill." But Liu has also evolved into a director (helming several episodes of the series) and a mother. Mo Rocca visits with Liu, an actress, artist and advocate who says life today for her is much more rich and bold.