July 30, 2017, 9:31 AM | The historic oceanfront getaway in Montauk, Long Island, was one of the Hamptons' "Seven Sisters," designed back in the 1880s by none other than architect Stanford White. Purchased in the 1960s by comedy writer and talk show host Dick Cavett, the house had a sparkling history, until 1997, when it was destroyed by a fire. Like a phoenix, the house has risen again, completely rebuilt by Cavett. And now his treasure is for sale. Lee Cowan reports.