January 29, 2017, 10:20 AM | In a movie career that's spanned more than four decades, Dennis Quaid has been the quintessential leading man. He's played the heartthrob, the maverick and the tough guy, but he was softened up by the co-star of his latest film, "A Dog's Purpose." Tracy Smith catches up with the actor behind the scenes, and on stage with his band, Dennis Quaid & the Sharks.