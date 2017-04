April 16, 2017, 9:19 AM | Artist Edgar Degas is probably best known for his scenes depicting dancers. But the Impressionist painter was also interested in fashion and its place in Parisian society at the turn of the century. A new exhibition of works by Degas and others on the theme of millinery, currently at the St. Louis Art Museum, captures the artistry of hats and their function in the newly-burgeoning middle class, in France and abroad. Rita Braver reports.