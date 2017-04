April 30, 2017, 9:46 AM | The Academy Award-winning director behind the chills of "The Silence of the Lambs," the humanity of "Melvin and Howard," and the musical energy of "Stop Making Sense," Jonathan Demme, died this week at age 73. Critic David Edelstein pays homage to the filmmaker whose fiction, documentaries and concert films always showed human beings in their most brilliant light.