August 3, 2017, 8:42 AM | Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman were already well-known stars when "Rain Man" came out in 1988, but it was the first time most movie-goers heard the music of Hans Zimmer. The composer went on to write the scores of more than 100 films and has been nominated for 10 Academy Awards. His latest film, "Dunkirk," was No. 1 at the box office for the last two weekends. Mark Strassmann reports.