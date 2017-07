July 29, 2017, 8:19 AM | Comedian Hannibal Buress resumes live performances in September, continues to host his "Handsome Rambler" podcast, and appears in two high-profile films this summer. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Anthony Mason had the chance to speak with the Chicago-born funnyman about his recent leap to the silver screen, stand-up comedy and about that one riff in Philadelphia three years ago that brought him so much unexpected attention.