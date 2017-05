Chris Stapleton: "I just try to do things I want to listen to"

May 11, 2017, 9:57 AM | Country music star Chris Stapleton is on a nationwide tour for his sophomore album, "From a Room: Volume 1." The award-winning musician, who had the best-selling country album of 2016, is also an established songwriter. Stapleton shares with Anthony Mason about writing hit songs and trying to be an impactful artist.