August 8, 2017, 8:42 AM | Actor Chris O'Dowd has appeared in movies including "Bridesmaids" and "Saint Vincent." He also earned a Tony nomination for his role in Broadway's "Of Mice and Men." O'Dowd joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his latest role as a hit man who is trying to leave his past behind and become a filmmaker, as well as other projects he's working on.