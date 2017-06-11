Celebrating "Annie" at 40

June 11, 2017, 9:23 AM | It's one of the most beloved musicals in theater history, and the title role a shining moment for many young actresses. Forty years after "Annie" debuted, Nancy Giles attends a reunion of all the women who played the title role on Broadway (including Andrea McArdle, Sarah Jessica Parker, Shelley Bruce, Allison Smith and Alyson Kirk), as well as the original Annie, Kristen Vigard, who lost the role while the show was in tryouts. Giles also talks with director-lyricist Martin Charnin about what it takes to succeed at playing the little orphan girl, and meets a young actress taking on the role in a high school production in Greenwich, Conn.