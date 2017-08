August 3, 2017, 8:14 AM | Scientists in the U.S. have successfully repaired a faulty gene in human embryos for the first time. Researchers used the powerful technology known as CRISPR to fix the DNA mutation that causes an inherited form of heart disease. Seventy-two percent of the resulting embryos were disease-free. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss its potential and ethical concerns.