April 23, 2017, 9:50 AM | The first Blockbuster video rental store opened in 1985, and at its peak the company had 9,000 stores worldwide. But that was before Netflix. Blockbuster went bankrupt in 2010, but not every store closed their doors. In fact, there are 12 Blockbusters still open in the U.S., including several in the far reaches of Alaska. Conor Knighton checked them out.