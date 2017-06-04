Artist Kerry James Marshall

June 4, 2017, 9:25 AM | Kerry James Marshall's trademark style has catapulted him into the stratosphere of the art world. A 35-year retrospective featuring 72 of his works is now at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. His figures aren't just black; they are jet black - bold, proud, undeniably black. And while his work may deal with grief, injustice and loss, for the most part Marshall focuses on everyday life: picnics and street scenes, daily rituals, and quiet moments - a window into a world rarely represented in fine art. Correspondent Alex Wagner reports.