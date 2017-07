July 30, 2017, 9:18 AM | From the smells of fried sugar to stomach-churning rides, there is just something about amusement parks that brings out the kid in us. And is there anything more fun than a roller coaster ride? Faith Salie talks with Arthur Levine, a roller coaster critic, and amusement park historian Jim Futrell; and she visits the world's oldest amusement park, Denmark's Bakken, which opened in 1583.