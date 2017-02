February 12, 2017, 10:33 AM | She's been a successful songwriter for some of country music's biggest talents, including Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Reba McEntire and Keith Urban. With four Grammy nominations, including Best Country Song, Lori McKenna is an unlikely country star: A New Englander who has never lived outside her Boston suburb. She shares her encouraging story (which can only be described as "humble and kind") with Marc Strassmann.