Anonymous donor gives Mass. church $100k winning lottery ticket
A donor gave the lottery winnings to Saint Anthony Shrine, the same church that was robbed earlier in December
The not-so-secret Santa sponsoring animal adoptions in California
One woman is covering $20 adoption fee for every animal adopted at Sacramento shelter -- and adoptions have soared
Elves in blue help Secret Santa spread holiday green
Kansas City, Kansas, police officers gave away Secret Santa's money, and got something valuable in return
Boy, 5, with leukemia is transformed into "Super Kaheem" to save Washington
The 5-year-old boy battling leukemia traveled to Washington to save Santa as well as
Random acts of kindness from 2016 that will warm your heart
These heartwarming stories prove that 2016 may not have been the worst year after all
How Secret Santa was born from a $20 gift to a stranger
On The Road's Secret Santa, like any other superhero, needs an origin story
Bus driver buys hats and gloves for children on his route in need
Washington bus driver wants to make sure no student goes cold this winter
Photographer uses Facebook to locate couple in touching engagement shot
Chicago photographer just happened to be in the right place at the right time when a couple got engaged -- and then he turned to Facebook to help find them
Donor buys lot's Christmas trees, gives them away, school says
Christmas trees priced at $40, $50 paid for by anonymous donor at Catholic elementary school in Ohio
Boston woman with Down syndrome turns passion for baking into career
Collette Divitto said she hopes to be a model for other people with disabilities
Inspiring teen goes right back to work after car accident
Photo of injured teen wearing sling and neck brace while working at Chik-fil-A goes viral
Denzel Washington visits childhood librarian for her 99th birthday
Denzel Washington surprises the librarian who had a big impact on his childhood, while promoting his new movie, "Fences"
In Santa Claus, Indiana, Christmas is year-round
"Elves" in this small Indiana town responded to more than 22,000 letters addressed to Santa Claus last year
Carnegie Heroes: A definition of selfless humanity
The Carnegie Hero Fund Commission rewards those who ignore extraordinary risk to themselves to save the lives of strangers
Young man on a mission to honor World War II vets before it's too late
Calif. teen films veterans' stories so he can capture their experiences and honor their sacrifices
Couple adopts 5 siblings so they don't have to split up
Arizona couple adopts 5 siblings, ages 2 through 9, on National Adoption Day
Secret Santa pays off meal accounts at Pennsylvania school
Secret Santa pays off outstanding meal accounts for students at western Pennsylvania elementary school
Ohio teen with autism makes 3-pointer in first basketball game
Isaiah Upshaw was the basketball team's water boy last year, and practiced all year with his best friend and played in his first game on Friday
Nighttime encounter leads to unlikely friendship between white cop, black youth
California police officer takes black teen under his wing after spotting him walking home at night
Orders pour in for cookie maker with Down syndrome
Collette Divitto, who started a business after facing barriers finding a paying job, received orders for more than 25,000 cookies
Santa lookalike has perfect response to little boy in restaurant
Customers "teary-eyed" over elderly man's reaction to young boy in doughnut shop
"You belong": Man's message of support to Muslims goes viral
Texas man explains why he stood outside mosque to spread message of solidarity for Muslims
Delaware woman, 85, serves as flower girl at best friend’s wedding
An elderly woman took on an unconventional duty at her best friend’s wedding as she performed the role of flower girl
Humans of New York photographer Brandon Stanton shares stories from the road
Brandon Stanton, the photographer and blogger behind Humans of New York, says what makes his photography so unique is "the randomness of it."
Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes inspires students to face the world's challenges
History teacher Jahana Hayes wants America's youth to know "no matter how young they are, they still can make an impact."
