Tony Awards 2017 red carpet

    • The Rockettes hit the Tonys

      The Radio City Rockettes attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Click through to see more of the stars of Broadway on the red carpet. 

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Kevin Spacey

      Host Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • John Lithgow

      John Lithgow attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Sally Field

      Sally Field attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Bette Midler

      Bette Midler attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Scarlett Johansson

      Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Ben Platt

      Actor Ben Platt attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Glenn Close

      Glenn Close attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

      Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • John Mulaney and Nick Kroll

      John Mulaney and Nick Kroll attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Christian Borle

      Christian Borle attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Orlando Bloom

      Orlando Bloom attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Christine Ebersole

      Christine Ebersole attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Andrew Rannells

      Actor Andrew Rannells attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Sarah Paulson

      Sarah Paulson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Eva Noblezada

      Actress Eva Noblezada attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Erich Bergen

      Erich Bergen attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Laura Linney

      Laura Linney attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Olivia Wilde

      Olivia Wilde attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Mark Hamill

      "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Uma Thurman

      Uma Thurman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Josh Groban

      Josh Groban attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Justin Guarini

      Singer Justin Guarini attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Tim Minchin

      Tim Minchin attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Jonathan Groff

      Jonathan Groff attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Chazz Palminteri

      Chazz Palminteri and Gianna Ranaudo attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam

      Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Lea Salonga

      Actress Lea Salonga attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    • Taye Diggs

      Taye Diggs attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • "Groundhog Day"

      Orfeh and Andy Karl attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Corey Hawkins

      Actor Corey Hawkins attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

    • Rachel Bloom

      Actress Rachel Bloom attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Baayork Lee

      Actress Baayork Lee attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Denis Jones

      Denis Jones attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Anna Wintour

      Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Alex Sharp

      Alex Sharp attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Keltie Knight

      Keltie Knight attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Michael Greif

      Director Michael Greif attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Stephanie J. Block

      Stephanie J. Block attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Casey Cott

      Actor Casey Cott attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Charlotte St. Martin

      President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Jordan Roth

      Producer Jordan Roth attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Jenn Colella

      Jenn Colella attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

    • Kelly Devine

      Kelly Devine attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

    • Rebecca Taichman

      Director Rebecca Taichman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Condola Rashad

      Condola Rashad attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

    • Mike Faist

      Actor Mike Faist attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

      Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images