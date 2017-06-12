Tony Awards 2017 red carpet

-
The Rockettes hit the Tonys
The Radio City Rockettes attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Kevin Spacey
Host Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
John Lithgow
John Lithgow attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Sally Field
Sally Field attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Bette Midler
Bette Midler attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Ben Platt
Actor Ben Platt attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Glenn Close
Glenn Close attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll
John Mulaney and Nick Kroll attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Christian Borle
Christian Borle attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Christine Ebersole
Christine Ebersole attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Andrew Rannells
Actor Andrew Rannells attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Eva Noblezada
Actress Eva Noblezada attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Laura Linney
Laura Linney attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Mark Hamill
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Josh Groban
Josh Groban attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Justin Guarini
Singer Justin Guarini attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Tim Minchin
Tim Minchin attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Chazz Palminteri
Chazz Palminteri and Gianna Ranaudo attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Lea Salonga
Actress Lea Salonga attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Taye Diggs
Taye Diggs attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
"Groundhog Day"
Orfeh and Andy Karl attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Corey Hawkins
Actor Corey Hawkins attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Rachel Bloom
Actress Rachel Bloom attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Baayork Lee
Actress Baayork Lee attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Denis Jones
Denis Jones attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Anna Wintour
Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour attend the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Alex Sharp
Alex Sharp attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Keltie Knight
Keltie Knight attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Michael Greif
Director Michael Greif attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Stephanie J. Block
Stephanie J. Block attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Casey Cott
Actor Casey Cott attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Charlotte St. Martin
President of The Broadway League Charlotte St. Martin attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jordan Roth
Producer Jordan Roth attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Jenn Colella
Jenn Colella attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Kelly Devine
Kelly Devine attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images
Rebecca Taichman
Director Rebecca Taichman attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Condola Rashad
Condola Rashad attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images
Mike Faist
Actor Mike Faist attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.
Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images