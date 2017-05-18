The final days of the Ringling Bros. circus

The Danguir high-wire troupe is lead by Mustafa Danguir, the first in his family to perform in the circus. He was discovered doing acrobatic tricks as a child in Tangier, Morocco, and invited to circus school. His wife, Anna Lebedeva, originally from Moscow, is sixth-generation circus.
She executes her tricks so effortlessly, it's hard to believe she had a baby three months ago.
It was important to her to perform in Ringling Bros.' last shows, she says, and she pushed herself to get back in condition after their son, Amir, was born.