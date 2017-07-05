Stars celebrate Fourth of July

    • Sofia Vergara

      Taylor Swift did not unleash a barrage of star-studded Fourth of July party photos this year, but other celebrities shared their holiday pics. 

      Sofia Vergara loaded up on sweets to celebrate the Fourth. The "Modern Family" actress, who is from Colombia, spent the holiday "American style," as she called it, with husband Joe Manganiello and showed off pictures by her pool. 

      Credit: Sofia Vergara/Instagram

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      British actress Millie Bobby Brown spent Fourth of July in the pool, and wished her fans a happy holiday. 

      Credit: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

    • Arnold Schwarzenegger

      Arnold Schwarzenegger published a very patriotic Instagram post and said, "Only in America. My life would have been an impossible dream anywhere else, so I tell everyone I am not self-made, I'm American-made. I am grateful every day that this country accepted me with open arms and made my impossible dream a reality, and I am so truly thankful to all of the men and women who have bravely served throughout our history and made America great. Happy birthday, U.S.A. #fourthofjuly."

      Credit: Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram

    • Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

      Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell took a bike ride on the Fourth of July. Hawn wrote on Instagram, "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness!! Happy 4th to all! With love." 

      Credit: Goldie Hawn/Instagram

    • Hilary Duff

      Hilary Duff celebrated the weekend with friends. 

      Credit: Hilary Duff/Instagram

    • Neil Patrick Harris

      Neil Patrick Harris relaxed on a pegasus pool float and had another float nearby for beers. 

      Credit: Neil Patrick Harris/Instagram

    • Eva Longoria

      Eva Longoria got decked out in red, white and blue and wished her fans a happy Fourth of July. 

      Credit: Eva Longoria/Instagram

    • Debra Messing and Ali Wentworth

      Debra Messing was twinning with Ali Wentworth in flag-themed outfits in Nantucket, Massachusetts. 

      "Dumb & Dumber Patriotic & Patrioticer," Messing captioned the image. Messing and Wentworth were also joined by actors Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, who are married. 

      Credit: Debra Messing/Instagram

    • Dolly Parton

      Dolly Parton wished fans a happy Fourth and posted her song "Color Me America" on Instagram

      Credit: Instagram

    • Halle Berry

      Halle Berry posted a photo with her two kids on Instagram on the Fourth of July. In the photo, she wears a jacket that says, "Go on road trips. Swim in the sea. Count the stars. Find true love. Be free." Berry wrote in her caption, "All of this. Happy 4th of July."

      Credit: Halle Berry/Instagram

    • Barbra Streisand

      Barbra Streisand posted a throwback photo from her Vanity Fair cover shoot that depicted the diva as Betsy Ross on the Fourth. 

      Credit: Instagram

    • Reese Witherspoon

      Reese Witherspoon celebrated the Fourth of July with lookalike daughter Ava Phillippe. 

      Credit: Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

    • Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell

      Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, self-professed homebodies, appropriately wore pajamas in a cute Fourth of July snapshot. 

      Credit: Instagram

    • Dwayne Johnson

      Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a thoughtful Fourth of July at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta. 

      He wrote about reflecting on the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing that killed four girls in Alabama and said, "Couldn't help but shed a tear thinking about my own young daughters and how I live to provide for and protect them. It's how we all feel about our babies. Provide, educate, protect and love. 

      "Celebrating our country's independence I wanted to dig a bit deeper to gain more knowledge/perspective on our history. 

      "Really grateful I did. Enjoy your families today."

      Credit: Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

    • January Jones

      January Jones looked very patriotic on the Fourth of July. 

      "Happy Birthday America!" she wrote. 

      Credit: January Jones/Instagram