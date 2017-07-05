Stars celebrate Fourth of July

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had a thoughtful Fourth of July at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.
He wrote about reflecting on the 1963 Birmingham Church Bombing that killed four girls in Alabama and said, "Couldn't help but shed a tear thinking about my own young daughters and how I live to provide for and protect them. It's how we all feel about our babies. Provide, educate, protect and love.
"Celebrating our country's independence I wanted to dig a bit deeper to gain more knowledge/perspective on our history.
"Really grateful I did. Enjoy your families today."