SAG Awards 2017 red carpet

    • William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman

      William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman arrive for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

      Click through to see more stars on the red carpet. 

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

    • Amy Landecker

      Amy Landecker attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Nancy O'Dell

      Nancy O’Dell attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Taryn Manning

      Taryn Manning attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

    • Jesse Tyler Ferguson

      Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

      John Krasinski and Emily Blunt attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

    • Yara Shahidi

      Yara Shahidi attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT

    • Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp

      Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jackie Cruz

      Jackie Cruz attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Claire Foy

      Claire Foy attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Gwendoline Christie

      Gwendoline Christie attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Judith Light

      Judith Light attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Emily Blunt

      Emily Blunt attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Maisie Williams

      Maisie Williams attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Dev Patel

      Dev Patel attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Anna Chlumsky

      Anna Chlumsky attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kathryn Hahn

      Kathryn Hahn attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tituss Burgess

      Tituss Burgess attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Millie Bobby Brown

      Millie Bobby Brown attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Angela Kinsey

      Angela Kinsey attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Miles Brown

      Miles Brown attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jay Duplass

      Jay Duplass attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Amanda Peet

      Amanda Peet attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Giuliana Rancic

      Giuliana Rancic attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

      Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sam Richardson

      Sam Richardson attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Matt Smith

      Matt Smith attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Michelle Dockery

      Michelle Dockery attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Sophia Bush

      Sophia Bush attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Brad Goreski

      Brad Goreski attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ashton Sanders

      Ashton Sanders arrives for the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Exposition Center on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

    • James Marsden

      James Marsden attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

    • Annalise Basso

      Annalise Basso attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Gretchen Mol

      Gretchen Mol attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer

      Joe Keery and Natalia Dyer attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Danielle Brooks

      Danielle Brooks attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

    • Mayim Bialik

      Mayim Bialik attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover

      Joe Lo Truglio and Beth Dover attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Rico Rodriguez

      Rico Rodriguez and Raini Rodriguez attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    • Alexandra Billings

      Alexandra Billings attends The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ariel Winter

      Ariel Winter attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Sterling K. Brown

      Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Matthew Modine

      Matthew Modine and Ruby Modine attend the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images