People's Choice Awards 2017 red carpet

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017.

      Entertainers from the film, television and music worlds stepped out January 18, 2017 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Click through to see more images of your favorite stars and what they wore.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jennifer Lopez

      Jennifer Lopez attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Joel McHale

      Host Joel McHale attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Tom Hanks

      Actor Tom Hanks attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Priyanka Chopra

      Priyanka Chopra attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kristen Bell

      Kristen Bell attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Dax Shepard and Michael Pena

      “CHiPs” co-stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Chrissy Metz

      “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Blake Lively

      Blake Lively attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Ashley Greene

      Actress Ashley Greene attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Fifth Harmony

      Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Chris Williams

      Actor Chris Williams attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur

      “Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell

      “Training Day” stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Ruby Rose

      “Orange is the New Black” star Ruby Rose attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jason George

      Actor Jason George attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • G-Eazy

      Rapper G-Eazy attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Lilly Singh

      Internet personality Lilly Singh attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Cameron Dallas

      Internet personality Cameron Dallas attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jamie Chung

      Jamie Chung attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Christine Ko

      Actress Christine Ko attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Molly Shannon

      Molly Shannon attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kevin Nealon

      Actor Kevin Nealon attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Shaun Brown

      Shaun Brown attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Candace Cameron Bure

      Candace Cameron Bure attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Jodi Sweetin

      “Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Andrea Barber

      Andrea Barber arrives at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Lori Loughlin

      Lori Loughlin attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Dave Coulier

      Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • John Stamos

      John Stamos attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Bob Saget and Andrea Barber

      “Fuller House” co-stars Bob Saget and Andrea Barber attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Yara Shahidi

      Actress Yara Shahidi attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Deborah Baker Jr.

      Actress Deborah Baker Jr. attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Cheryl Hines

      Cheryl Hines attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Andrea Navedo

      Actress Andrea Navedo attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Chandra Wilson

      Chandra Wilson attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Wilmer Valderrama

      Wilmer Valderrama attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail

      Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Azie Tesfai

      Actress Azie Tesfai attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

    • Chelsea Kane

      Actress Chelsea Kane arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Chandler Kinney

      Actress Chandler Kinney attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Cheryl Burke

      “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Emily Wickersham

      Actress Emily Wickersham attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Victoria Justice

      Actress Victoria Justice attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Caterina Scorsone

      Caterina Scorsone attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Ali Larter

      Ali Larter attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

    • Kelly McCreary

      Kelly McCreary arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.

      Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images

    • Sara Drew

      Actress Sarah Drew attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

      Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images