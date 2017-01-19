People's Choice Awards 2017 red carpet

-
Jennifer Lopez
Entertainers from the film, television and music worlds stepped out January 18, 2017 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Click through to see more images of your favorite stars and what they wore.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Joel McHale
Host Joel McHale attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Tom Hanks
Actor Tom Hanks attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dax Shepard and Michael Pena
“CHiPs” co-stars Dax Shepard and Michael Pena attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chrissy Metz
“This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Blake Lively
Blake Lively attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ashley Greene
Actress Ashley Greene attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Fifth Harmony
Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chris Williams
Actor Chris Williams attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur
“Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar and Neha Kapur attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell
“Training Day” stars Bill Paxton and Justin Cornwell attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ruby Rose
“Orange is the New Black” star Ruby Rose attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jason George
Actor Jason George attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
G-Eazy
Rapper G-Eazy attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Lilly Singh
Internet personality Lilly Singh attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Cameron Dallas
Internet personality Cameron Dallas attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Jamie Chung attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Christine Ko
Actress Christine Ko attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Molly Shannon
Molly Shannon attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kevin Nealon
Actor Kevin Nealon attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Shaun Brown
Shaun Brown attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Candace Cameron Bure
Candace Cameron Bure attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jodi Sweetin
“Fuller House” star Jodie Sweetin attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Andrea Barber
Andrea Barber arrives at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Lori Loughlin
Lori Loughlin attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Dave Coulier
Dave Coulier attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
John Stamos
John Stamos attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Bob Saget and Andrea Barber
“Fuller House” co-stars Bob Saget and Andrea Barber attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Actress Yara Shahidi attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Deborah Baker Jr.
Actress Deborah Baker Jr. attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Andrea Navedo
Actress Andrea Navedo attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Chandra Wilson
Chandra Wilson attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama
Wilmer Valderrama attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail
Adam Rodriguez and Grace Gail attend the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Azie Tesfai
Actress Azie Tesfai attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Chelsea Kane
Actress Chelsea Kane arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Chandler Kinney
Actress Chandler Kinney attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Cheryl Burke
“Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Emily Wickersham
Actress Emily Wickersham attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Victoria Justice
Actress Victoria Justice attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Caterina Scorsone
Caterina Scorsone attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ali Larter
Ali Larter attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Kelly McCreary
Kelly McCreary arrives at the People’s Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles on January 18, 2017.
Credit: Tommaso Boddi/AFP/Getty Images
Sara Drew
Actress Sarah Drew attends the People’s Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images